Boy, 12, dies after falling through roof in Lancaster

He was playing with friends when he fell through a corrugated roof panel.

The boy was playing on the Lune industrial estate in Lancaster at the time.

A 12-year-old boy has died after falling through the roof of an abandoned building.

Police said the youngster was playing with friends at the Lune industrial estate in Lancaster when he fell through a corrugated roof panel.

The boy suffered serious injuries and died at the scene on August 7.

Detective Inspector Simon Dent, of Lancaster CID, said: "This is a tragic incident which has cost a young man his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

"We are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.

"We understand that youngsters find sites such as this interesting and want to explore them but, as this incident shows, there are potential dangers of entering abandoned buildings and we hope parents will assist us by reinforcing that message to their children, especially during the school holidays."