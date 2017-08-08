Police officer filmed people having sex from helicopter

Adrian Pogmore was told: 'You, quite literally, considered yourself above the law.'

Adrian Pogmore admitted four counts of misconduct in a public office. PA

A "sex-obsessed" former police officer has been jailed for a year for using a force helicopter to film people having sex and sunbathing naked.

Adrian Pogmore, 51, previously admitted four counts of misconduct in a public office.

Four inappropriate videos were shot using a high-powered camera from a South Yorkshire Police helicopter - including an 11-minute clip of a man and woman having intercourse in a garden - over a five-year period.

Pogmore, who recorded all of the footage, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, with Judge Peter Kelson QC telling him: "You, quite literally, considered yourself above the law."

Two pilots and two other officers were last week cleared of any involvement following a trial after saying they were not aware of what Pogmore had been doing as he filmed with the chopper's camera.

The sex scene clearly featured a couple having intercourse on their patio in a range of positions. At one point in the footage, the woman even waves at the helicopter.

Other footage showed a woman sunbathing naked in her garden, two naturists sitting outside their caravan and a couple lying naked on sun-loungers outside their home.

The videos were shot between 2007 and 2012.

Pogmore, of Guilthwaite Crescent, Whiston, Rotherham, knew the couple through the wife-swapping scene and had even previously had sex with the woman.