Man tried to take pipe bomb on to flight from Manchester

Nadeem Muhammad was caught with the explosive as he prepared to board plane to Italy.

Nadeem Muhammad is facing years in jail for possessing explosives. GMP

A man is facing years in prison for attempting to smuggle a pipe bomb onto a flight from Manchester Airport.

Nadeem Muhammad, 43, was convicted of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life after being caught with the device in his hand luggage as he prepared to board a Ryanair flight to Italy.

Security officers uncovered the device - made of masking tape, batteries, pins and wires - in the zip lining of his suitcase on January 30.

But Muhammad was initially released on the day of the discovery after a series of "errors" in the assessment of the device.

He was then allowed to board a flight to Italy just five days later, and was only arrested on February 12 upon returning to the UK via Manchester Airport.

Muhammad pictured at Manchester Airport with a bomb in his luggage. GMP

Muhammad, who claimed he had never seen the device before, was found guilty of intent to endanger life with explosives by a jury at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

After being stopped by counter-terrorism police at the airport earlier this year, Muhammad was released when officers deemed the bomb as not being viable.

He returned to Manchester Airport twice more: the following day to collect his mobile phone and on February 5 to board a flight to Bergamo, near Milan.

It was only on February 8, when forensic officers determined the device discovered in Muhammad's suitcase was suspicious, that the alarm was raised.

Jurors heard the 43-year-old had been planning on detonating the device once on board the Boeing 737.

A jury at Manchester Crown Court took 15 hours to convict Muhammad. PA

Muhammad had told the trial he was surprised to see the bomb when it was found in his bag and it had nothing "at all" to do with him.

He told the court: "I had never seen it before."

He was convicted after more than 15 hours of deliberations.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have now admitted that there were "some errors" in the initial assessment of the device on January 30.

Superintendent Graeme Openshaw of GMP said: "Based on the overall circumstances of his stop and the information presented at the time, police officers determined that there was not sufficient evidence or suspicion to arrest the man and place restrictions on his movement.

"Following subsequent forensic examination of the device carried out by police, it was determined that it could be viable and the man was arrested at the first opportunity.

"We accept that there were some errors with our assessment of the device on the day and we have already reviewed our practices, however this incident has demonstrated the effectiveness of the airport security checks where the item was successfully detected and the passenger intercepted."

Muhammad is due to be sentenced on August 23.