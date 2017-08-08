Campaigners call for removal of clothes store sign 

Campaigners are critical of a sign in a clothing store reading "Send me nudes".

The 'Send me nudes' sign appeared in a Missguided store. PA

Campaigners critical of a sign in a clothing store reading "Send me nudes" have called for its removal.

Fashion retailer Missguided was accused of putting teenage girls under pressure and legitimising the "culture of sexual coercion" after the sign appeared at a store in Bluewater shopping centre, Kent.

A petition demanding the neon sign came down has accrued almost 9,000 signatures.

Missguided, popular with teenage girls and young adults, now appears to have responded to the petition after posting pictures to Twitter showing the message covered up.

Missguided assembled the sign inside its Bluewater store. PA

The petition read: "Teenage girls feel under increasing pressure to create and send nude pictures of themselves.

"An NSPCC report says teenage girls are most adversely affected by the sexting culture."

It continued: "In posting 'Send me nudes' in their store, Missguided are promoting a negative and damaging culture.

"Instead, they should be empowering young women to value their intrinsic value and express their uniqueness through the art of fashion.

"So we are calling on Missguided to respect girls and take down their sign."

An NSPCC spokeswoman said: "Sharing nude selfies can put young people at risk of bullying by peers or being targeted by adult sex offenders, so it's vital that parents talk to their children and that young people feel empowered to say no to sexting requests."

Missguided have been approached for comment.