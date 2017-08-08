  • STV
  • MySTV

Majority of Grenfell victims still waiting for new homes

ITV

176 families were left homeless by the disaster, but the majority are still waiting.

Around 200 households were left homeless - but just 14 have been rehoused.
Around 200 households were left homeless - but just 14 have been rehoused. AP

The vast majority of families whose lives were destroyed in the Grenfell Tower fire are still waiting for a new home and the chance to start rebuilding their lives.

Of the 176 households caught up in the disaster - many of whom also lost family and friends - only 48 have accepted temporary new accommodation.

And just 14 have been given permanent new homes - a figure that has not changed in five weeks.

Some of those caught up the disaster have said the continued uncertainty has added to their burden as they struggle to cope with the terror and loss of the night.

Grenfell resident Sabah Abdullah lost his wife Khadija Khalloufi in the fire.
Grenfell resident Sabah Abdullah lost his wife Khadija Khalloufi in the fire.

Sabah Abdullah, 72, whose wife Khadija Khalloufi died in the fire, has been living in a bare hotel room for eight weeks since the fire.

He summed his existence simply as "miserable".

"I don't know how to describe it. You can't imagine. You don't know when to laugh, you don't know when to cry," told ITV News.

"It's a big, bad mixture."

And his situation is far from a one-off.

Curtis Etienne was evacuated from his home with his 89-year-old mother, who has since been moved between three care home and two hospitals.

Her family shared distressing footage of her crying in bed to highlight her plight as they wait for news of a new place to live.

Curtis Etienne's 89-year-old mother has been left in distress.
Curtis Etienne's 89-year-old mother has been left in distress. Family handout

Mr Etienne said he had heard "nothing" from the authorities who are supposed to be finding them a new flat.

"A like-for-like pace in west London where my mum can move to, that's all I need," he said.

The Grenfell response team say they have made offers to a 176 households, but many were turned down because they were simply inadequate.

Other households have refused temporary homes because they fear they will stuck there or say they want to move somewhere permanently.

Some of Mr Abdullah's few possessions in the hotel room where he has lived for eight weeks.
Some of Mr Abdullah's few possessions in the hotel room where he has lived for eight weeks. ITV News

The Government said that where residents have turned down an offer of housing they will try to find suitable alternatives.

Where residents are not ready to engage with the process because they are still coping with the terms of their loss, they will wait, the statement added.

However many residents say they are desperate to move to a new place but no suitable offer has been forthcoming.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.