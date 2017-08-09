One in three men with poor mental health blame work

Mental health charity Mind said many men work in industries with a 'macho culture'.

One in three men say their jobs are causing them to have poor mental health, according to a survey.

Mental health charity Mind carried out the research and said many men work in industries where a "macho culture" exists which may prevent them from talking about their feelings.

The charity raised concerns that many men do not feel able to speak to their bosses about the impact their job is having on their wellbeing.

Of the 15,000 employees that took part in Mind's Workplace Wellbeing Index survey, 1,763 said they are currently experiencing poor mental health.

The survey also found that men are less likely to seek help or take time off work - 43% of women said they have taken time off for poor mental health at some point in their career, compared with 29% of men.

And 31% of men said the culture in their organisation makes it possible to speak openly about their mental health problems, compared with 38% of women.

The charity said men often try to deal with problems on their own, rather than sharing them.

Emma Mamo, head of workplace wellbeing at Mind, said: "It is concerning that so many men find themselves unable to speak to their bosses about the impact that work is having on their wellbeing and even more worrying that they are then not asking to take time off when they need it.

"Our research shows that the majority of managers feels confident in supporting employees with mental health problems, but they can only offer extra support if they're aware there is a problem.

"In the last few years, we've seen employers come on leaps and bounds when it comes to tackling stress and supporting the mental wellbeing of their staff, including those with a diagnosed mental health problem.

"However, there is more to do and employers do need to recognise the different approaches they may need to adopt in how they address mental health in the workplace."