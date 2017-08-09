Gang raped and abused girls at parties in Newcastle

A total of 17 men and one woman were convicted as part of Operation Shelter.

A total of 17 men and one woman were convicted as part of Operation Shelter. Northumbria Police

A gang who plied young girls and vulnerable women with drugs and alcohol, before raping and sexually abusing them at parties, has been convicted in Newcastle.

The court heard how older men preyed on their victims, often conning them into believing they were in a relationship with their abuser who would then pass them round their network to be used for sex.

In a series of trials at Newcastle Crown Court, a total of 17 men and one woman were convicted, or pleaded guilty, to a series of charges including rape, supplying drugs and prostitution.

Other roles in the conspiracy included providing the premises, supplying drugs, transporting victims, having sex with them or encouraging it to happen.

During the four trials, 20 young women gave evidence covering a period from 2011 to 2014.

Over the course of the trials it emerged that the victims were befriended by their abusers and lured to parties known as "sessions", where they would be plied with drugs including cocaine, cannabis, mephedrone (also known as M-Kat), and alcohol, before being sexually abused.

The young women were often threatened with violence if they did not engage in sexual activity, and some were subjected to sexual activity while unconscious due to the drugs or alcohol they had been given.

John Elvidge QC, who prosecuted the cases, said girls were exploited ruthlessly.

Summing up the final trial, he said: "This was a section of young women who were tricked into believing they were in the company of friends.

"They were groomed and lulled into trusting those who would ultimately abuse them."

The progress of the four trials was halted in October 2016 when defence barristers tried to have the case thrown out over the existence of a police informant - known only as XY - who it emerged had a string of previous convictions, including drugging an under-age girl, raping her, and then inviting another man to do so afterwards.

The application failed, and despite being paid almost £10,000 by Northumbria Police to help with their investigation into child sexual exploitation in Newcastle, XY did not give evidence in any of the Operation Sanctuary (an investigation into child sexual exploitation in Newcastle) trials.

Speaking after all the trials were concluded, Jim Hope, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said:

"These men systematically groomed and abused vulnerable teenage girls and young women over a number of years for their own sexual gratification...

"These prosecutions would not have been possible without the bravery shown by the victims and the courage they showed in giving their evidence of what had happened to them.

"The impact of the abuse these young women suffered has been profound but I hope these convictions can offer them some comfort and help them move forward."

Those convicted as part of Operation Shelter, a branch of Operation Sanctuary are: