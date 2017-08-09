Convicted killer murdered second man while on the run

Jason Marshall stripped, gagged and smothered 58-year-old Peter Fasoli with cling film.

A fantasist caught on camera terrorising a vulnerable gay man in his own home has been found guilty of murder amid accusations police missed opportunities to catch him before he struck again.

Posing as a policeman, Jason Marshall stripped, gagged and smothered 58-year-old Peter Fasoli with cling film before setting light to his flat to cover his tracks.

For nearly two years Mr Fasoli's death was put down to an accident until his nephew stumbled across CCTV of his murder stored on his hard drive.

Marshall had used Mr Fasoli's bank cards to buy a flight to Rome, where he continued his violent spree, killing a second man and attempting to murder a third within weeks.

Marshall, from East Ham, east London, who is already serving 16 years for the attacks in Italy, was found guilty of Mr Fasoli's murder and arson following an Old Bailey trial. Marshall showed no reaction as the verdicts were delivered.

The case has raised questions about why the original investigation failed to spot that Mr Fasoli's bank cards were used after his death or that his murder was caught on CCTV.

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell likened the case to that of gay serial killer Stephen Port and said he was "shocked and surprised" the Independent Police Complaints Commission was not investigating.

