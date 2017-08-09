  • STV
Convicted killer murdered second man while on the run

Jason Marshall stripped, gagged and smothered 58-year-old Peter Fasoli with cling film.

A fantasist caught on camera terrorising a vulnerable gay man in his own home has been found guilty of murder amid accusations police missed opportunities to catch him before he struck again.

Posing as a policeman, Jason Marshall stripped, gagged and smothered 58-year-old Peter Fasoli with cling film before setting light to his flat to cover his tracks.

For nearly two years Mr Fasoli's death was put down to an accident until his nephew stumbled across CCTV of his murder stored on his hard drive.

Marshall had used Mr Fasoli's bank cards to buy a flight to Rome, where he continued his violent spree, killing a second man and attempting to murder a third within weeks.

Marshall, from East Ham, east London, who is already serving 16 years for the attacks in Italy, was found guilty of Mr Fasoli's murder and arson following an Old Bailey trial. Marshall showed no reaction as the verdicts were delivered.

The case has raised questions about why the original investigation failed to spot that Mr Fasoli's bank cards were used after his death or that his murder was caught on CCTV.

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell likened the case to that of gay serial killer Stephen Port and said he was "shocked and surprised" the Independent Police Complaints Commission was not investigating.

This case has echoes of the serial killings by Stephen Port. There appears to have been missed opportunities and serious failings of the police investigation. Why did they not check the victim's mobile phone, computer, bank transactions and CCTV? I'm shocked and surprised that the IPCC is not ordering an investigation. Yet again we are hearing about the horrific killing of a gay man where the police seem to have not followed quite basic investigative procedures. This case is another example of an isolated, vulnerable gay man being targeted by a predator using gay dating apps.
Peter Tatchell, human rights campaigner

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.