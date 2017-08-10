Double decker bus crashes into shop in south London
Firefighters are working to rescue people from the top deck after the 7am crash.
A double decker bus has crashed into the front of a shop in south London.
The crash happened just after 7am in Lavender Hill, close to Clapham Junction.
Firefighters are working to rescue people trapped on the upper deck.
Police said paramedics had treated "a number of passengers".
Local resident Brendan Pfahlert said the smash "sounded like a large amount of glass being dropped".
A Transport for London spokeswoman said a route 77 double-decker bus was involved in the incident.
Photos on social media show the vehicle on the pavement and smashed into the front of the Poggen Pohl Kitchen Design Centre.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we get more information.