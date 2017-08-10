Over £12,000 awarded to police officer bitten by fleas

A West Midlands police officer was awarded damages after needing emergency surgery.

Over £61,000 was paid out in personal injury compensation at West Midlands Police in the last year. PA images

A West Midlands police officer has been awarded more than £12,000 in damages after being bitten by fleas while at work.

According to the force, the PC had to undergo emergency surgery after being injured by the parasites.

A Freedom of Information request showed the officer's payout was among 14 other claims for personal injuries settled in 2016 and 2017 - costing the force more than £61,000.

Another PC was handed £7,274 for defective equipment used while at work.

Other claims included more than £5,000 for two trips and two claims for what's been described as 'manual handling'.