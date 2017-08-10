Calls to save dog who bit four people during Storm Doris

Northamptonshire Police has come under fire for plans to put down the dog.

Muppet escaped from a house in Northampton during Storm Doris in February. Northamptonshire Police

A police force has come under fire for plans to put down a dog which bit four people during Storm Doris.

Northamptonshire Police has applied for a Civil Destruction Order for Muppet who was seized in February, as heavy rain and wind battered large parts of the UK.

Four people needed medical treatment after being attacked by Muppet and another dog called Phoebe after they fled from a house in Duston during the storm.

Police say they were able to protect a man with a baby in a pushchair and a pupil walking from school after officers ran over one of the dogs.

Phoebe was shot dead at the scene.

The UK was battered by Storm Doris in February. PA images

Many people have hit out at the plans, taking to Facebook to express their anger.

One user described it as 'an appalling decision' while another said the dog should have a 'chance to be rehabilitated'.

The news has also prompted a online petition calling for Muppet to be saved.

Sgt Liam O'NeilI of Northamptonshire Police said: "Letting the dog back was not an option. There were too many victims for this to be considered a safe option."

A hearing will be held in October to determine Muppet's fate.