About 700,000 contaminated Dutch eggs sold in the UK

The Food Standards Agency figure is well in excess of the original 21,000 quoted.

Some of the products will already have been consumed. PA

Around 700,000 contaminated Dutch eggs went on sale in the UK - not 21,000 as previously thought.

The eggs may be contaminated with the pesticide Fipronil.

But the Food Standards Agency said the risk to the public was low as many of the eggs involved were mixed with other eggs to make sandwich fillings, so will be highly diluted.

Some of the products the eggs went into will have a short shelf life so will have already been consumed, the FSA added.

Any products identified as being at risk are in the process of being removed from shelves.

Around 85% of eggs Brits consumed are laid in the UK. PA

Fipronil is not deemed to be a risk to food safety, but is not authorised for use in food producing animals.

Around 85% of eggs consumed in Britain are laid in the UK.

There is no evidence any British eggs have been contaminated but testing on UK farms are underway.

Heather Hancock, Chairman of the Food Standards Agency, said: "I'm confident that acting quickly is the right thing to do.

"The number of eggs involved is small in proportion to the number of eggs we eat, and it is very unlikely that there is a risk to public health.

"Based on the available evidence there is no need for people to change the way they consume or cook eggs.

"However, Fipronil is not legally allowed for use near food-producing animals and it shouldn't be there."

Which products have been withdrawn in the UK?