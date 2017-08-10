About 700,000 contaminated Dutch eggs sold in the UK
The Food Standards Agency figure is well in excess of the original 21,000 quoted.
Around 700,000 contaminated Dutch eggs went on sale in the UK - not 21,000 as previously thought.
The eggs may be contaminated with the pesticide Fipronil.
But the Food Standards Agency said the risk to the public was low as many of the eggs involved were mixed with other eggs to make sandwich fillings, so will be highly diluted.
Some of the products the eggs went into will have a short shelf life so will have already been consumed, the FSA added.
Any products identified as being at risk are in the process of being removed from shelves.
Fipronil is not deemed to be a risk to food safety, but is not authorised for use in food producing animals.
Around 85% of eggs consumed in Britain are laid in the UK.
There is no evidence any British eggs have been contaminated but testing on UK farms are underway.
Heather Hancock, Chairman of the Food Standards Agency, said: "I'm confident that acting quickly is the right thing to do.
"The number of eggs involved is small in proportion to the number of eggs we eat, and it is very unlikely that there is a risk to public health.
"Based on the available evidence there is no need for people to change the way they consume or cook eggs.
"However, Fipronil is not legally allowed for use near food-producing animals and it shouldn't be there."
Which products have been withdrawn in the UK?
- Sainsbury's Ham and Egg Salad 240g (use by 9th-14th August)
- Sainsbury's Potato and Egg Salad 300g (use by 9th-14th August)
- Morrison's Egg Potato and Egg Salad 250g (use up to 13th August)
- Morrison's Egg and Cress Sandwich (sold in cafe up to 11th August)
- Morrison's Cafe Sandwich Selection (sold in cafe up to 11th August)
- Waitrose Free Range Egg Mayonnaise 240g (use by 13th-16th August)
- Waitrose Free Range Reduced Fat Egg Mayonnaise (use by 14th August)
- Waitrose Free Range Egg and Bacon (use by 14-16th August)
- Asda Baby Potato and Free Range Egg Salad (use by dates between 9th and 14th August)
- Asda Spinach and Free Range Egg Snack Pot (use by dates between 9th and 13th August)
- Asda FTG Ham and Cheddar Ploughman's Salad Bowl (use by dates between 9th and 13th August)