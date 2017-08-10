Putney jogger case: Police arrest man on suspicion of GBH

Man held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a woman was pushed in front of a bus.

Police released CCTV of the suspect earlier this week. Met Police

Police hunting a Putney Bridge jogger who knocked a woman into the path of an oncoming bus have arrested a 41-year-old man.

The man is being held at a south London police station on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

CCTV released earlier this week showed a male jogger appear to push a woman into the road as she walked past him.

The moment the woman falls into the road. Met Police

The 33-year-old victim escaped with minor injuries after a quick-thinking bus driver swerved to avoid her.

She claims he ran back across the bridge 15 minutes later, but he did not acknowledge her and carried on running.

The incident happened at around 7am on Friday May 5 but an appeal to find the jogger was only launched this week.

Met Police said they had received a good response from the public and continued to appeal for witnesses.