Young boy dies in Ibis hotel car park crash in Salford

Police attend the scene of the incident in Salford, Greater Manchester Jose Maria Agudo Mac

A young boy has died following a collision with a vehicle in a hotel car park.

Armed officers responded to reports of the incident outside the Ibis hotel in Salford, shortly after 9pm on Thursday, as they were closest to the scene.

Police confirmed it was not a firearms incident.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Earlier this evening police were called to reports of a serious collision involving a child on a car park on Trafford Road, Salford.

"Sadly the young boy involved died at the scene.

"Officers from the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) and other emergency services are currently at the scene.

"Anybody with information should contact the SCIU on 0161 856 4741."