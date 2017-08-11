Grenfell: Less than 15% of donations reach survivors

More than £18m was raised in the wake of the tragedy which killed at least 80 people.

Less than 15% of donations made to survivors of the Grenfell disaster has reached those who need it, campaigners say.

More than £18 million was raised in the wake of the tragedy which killed at least 80 people, some of whom have still not been identified.

So far £7.25 million has been handed to distributing organisations on the ground, figures released by the Charity Commission show.

But only £2.8 million has been handed to survivors - almost two months after fire ripped through the 24-storey tower block in west London.

Sabah Abdullah, who lost his wife Khadija in the blaze, is still living in a hotel.

Many residents, such as Sabah Abdullah, are still living in temporary accommodation, eight weeks on.

Mr Abdullah, who lost his wife Khadija in the blaze, said it is a "miserable" existence.

"I don't know how to describe it. You can't imagine. You don't know when to laugh, you don't know when to cry," told ITV News.

Some families are still waiting to hear news of their loved ones. PA

Campaigners welcomed the push for transparency, but said more needs to be done to ensure the money reaches those in need.

Yvette Williams, a spokeswoman for Justice 4 Grenfell, said: "It's definitely not been fast enough.

"The survivors are raising it more and more - where's the money, who's distributing it, why aren't they distributing it, how have they been chosen to distribute it, what's the criteria for distribution, and how are you communicating with the people who should be receiving that money?

"They have to beg for information and it's still not clear the background of it, or how they're going forward with it."

She said authorities need to make it easier for survivors to apply for funds, explaining some find it difficult, particularly when information is not communicated in their first languages.

"Some of these people are still heavily traumatised," she continued.

"So they're supposed to leave their hotel rooms, get down to wherever, fill in this application - they already feel like they have been put in a position where they're begging for money.

"Once decisions have been made about how it's going to be distributed the key workers attached to those families should be bringing those forms and doing it with them."

Protesters demand 'Justice for Grenfell'. PA

Red Cross and the Kensington and Chelsea Foundation both raised £5.75 million.

While the Evening Standard fund collected more than £6.7 million to help victims of the tragedy, with smaller sums from other organisations making a total of £18,856,206.

Some £7,257,713 has been sent to distributing organisations, while £2,807,400 has been distributed, figures show.

The Charity Commission said: "Charities are now trying to work with the survivors and those affected to discuss how the rest of the funds should be distributed to meet the short, medium and long term needs of those affected by this awful tragedy."

It added that transparency information would be updated on a weekly basis.

The regulator said early difficulties in identifying and contacting those who need help are being overcome, charities - who decide how to distribute the funds - are reaching people, and applications are being made.

Chief operating officer David Holdsworth said: "We have been working to help charities coordinate their response so that those affected know where to go to get access to the funds that have been raised for them.

"As the regulator, we also ensure that funds are protected for those they are intended for.

"It is unusual for us to be involved in this way as regulator, but because of the urgent need of the victims of this tragedy, and because of the great generosity of the public who have given millions to different charities, it was right that we stepped in and helped charities work together in the best interests of those affected."