Teenage sports instructor dies snorkelling in Greece

Harry Byatt, 19, dived under water off Zakynthos using a fin and a mask but failed to resurface.

A British teenager who was working abroad as a water sports instructor has died while snorkelling and underwater swimming in Greece.

Harry Byatt, 19, dived under the water in the sea off Zakynthos using a monofin and a mask on August 6 but the alarm was raised when he failed to resurface after five minutes, according to his employer.

After the alarm was raised the former Eastbourne College pupil was discovered on the seabed at a depth of around 30m by rescuers and his unconscious body was brought to the surface.

A spokesman for Peligoni Club where the teenager worked confirmed CPR was administered on the rescue boat and doctors and medical professionals took over once he was brought to the shore but the 19-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

Tributes to a "beloved son, brother, and friend" have been made on social media with his former college saying its flags will "fly at half-mast at the beginning of next term" in his honour.

A message posted by Eastbourne College on Facebook read: "The College community will be greatly saddened to hear that Harry Byatt, DT Scholar, (Gonville 2011-2016) has died in a tragic snorkelling accident in Greece at the weekend.

"His parents and sister have asked us to let the College community know and to advise that further details about arrangements will follow in due course. The College and CCF flags will fly at half-mast at the beginning of next term."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.