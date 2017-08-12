Police free man held in Putney jogger investigation

The 41-year-old is no longer under investigation as police launch new witnesses appeal.

A male jogger pushed the woman into the path of an oncoming bus Police handout

The 41-year-old man arrested as police hunted the Putney Bridge jogger who knocked a woman into the path of an oncoming bus has been released and is no longer under investigation, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police said the man had been ruled out of their investigation and made a renewed appeal for witnesses.

In an incident on May 5 a male jogger pushed a 33-year-old woman walking across Putney Bridge into the path of an oncoming bus.

The 33-year-old victim escaped with minor injuries after the quick-thinking bus driver swerved to avoid her.

Police described the jogger as a white man, aged early to mid 30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair, wearing a light grey t-shirt and dark blue shorts.

The force said in a statement: "Inquiries continue to identity the jogger who pushed the female pedestrian into the road."

Anyone with information is asked to call Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team on 020 8785 8874 or 101 or tweet @MetCC.