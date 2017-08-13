Mo Farah takes Mobot to new heights in emotional farewell

Farah missed out on gold but was smiling as he struck iconic pose on top of London Eye.

Sir Mo has taken the Mobot to new heights PA

He may have missed out on the gold in the 5,000m at the World Championships, but Mo Farah has taken the Mobot to new heights, striking his iconic pose on top of the London Eye.

Sir Mo came in second in the 5,000m, behind Ethiopia's Muktar Edris on Saturday evening, a disappointment for the Olympic Champion who is due to retire from the track at the end of the month to focus on the marathon.

But he was beaming again on Sunday morning, back in his tracksuit and clambering outside a London Eye capsule on top of the 135m high wheel.

The 34-year-old had already won the 10,000m last week, but the end of the 5,000m was emotional, with Sir Mo collapsing to the track after the race before being hauled to his feet.

The Olympic champion struck his iconic pose on top of the 135m high wheel PA

Speaking about the race, Sir Mo said: "I came to this championship, gave it all my best and come away with one gold and one silver.

"I'm disappointed with silver but at the same time a better man won on the day and there's nothing I could have done. I did my best and in athletics there's no hiding: what you put in is what you get out.

"It's taken him [Edris] years to be able to beat me and finally they got that last night."

It was an emotional end to the 5,000m, as Mo missed out on gold PA

He said there was "no secret" to his ability, adding: "Just work hard, believe in yourself and keep grafting - that's the key.

"I want to close this chapter in my life in terms of track and field and move to the roads and see what I can do in the marathon."

After his skyline view of the capital, Sir Mo then greeted his waxwork from Madame Tussauds in London with a "What up Mo!", before posing for selfies with his double.