Sir Mo Farah accuses media of trying to 'destroy' legacy

ITV

His comments surround claims his coach breached anti-doping regulations.

Sir Mo Farah was critical of the press over alleged anti-doping.
Sir Mo Farah has accused the media of trying to "destroy" his legacy and career over allegations his coach breached anti-doping regulations.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo, speaking ahead of his retirement from track racing, said the need for him to frequently protest his innocence felt like a "broken record".

The long-distance runner chose to criticise the media during days after retaining his 10,000m World Championships title at the London Stadium and taking silver in the 5,000m.

Sir Mo, 34, has worked with US coach Alberto Salazar since 2011, under whose tutelage he has won several medals.

But Salazar is currently under investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency. Both he and Sir Mo deny any wrongdoing.

On Sunday, the Olympian insisted his achievements had been attained purely through hard work and dedication.

Sir Mo took gold in the World Championships 10,000m.
"So many times, you guys have been unfair to me," he said.

"History doesn't lie about what I've achieved over the years - everybody's proud of me.

"You can write what you like. The fact is that I work hard on what I do and achieve through hard work and putting my balls on the line, year after year, delivering for my country."

He continued: "Sometimes I find it bizarre that certain people write certain things to be able to suit how they want to sell the story."

Sir Mo said that he was able to "sleep well at night" knowing he was a clean athlete.

But he suggested that the media might be trying to "destroy" his legacy as one of Britain's best ever long distance runners.

Sir Mo has been coached by Alberto Salazar (c) since 2011.
Asked whether he felt any obligation to help coach and train future generations of British runners, Sir Mo he would be "more than happy" to take up the mantle.

But he suggested that the media often built up "negative" pressure around athletes.

"We build them up, we bring them back down. Or we just keep building. It's one way or the other," he said.

"Over the years you guys [the media] have done many things to build a person up and bring them back down.

"The reality is that no matter what you do, I'm still going to keep fighting, keep working, making my country proud."

He added: "You can write what you like but at the same time I'm a clean athlete and as long as I understand that I sleep well at night."

Sir Mo is set to focus on marathons after his final track appearance at the 5,000m Diamond League final in Zurich on August 24.

