Uber 'didn't report' sex attack driver who struck again

Uber has been accused of allowing a driver who sexually assaulted a passenger to strike again.

Scotland Yard criticised taxi firm in a strongly-worded letter, suggesting the company put its reputation ahead over public safety.

The driver was allowed to stay on Uber's books while allegations of sexual assault loomed over him.

He then went on to a commit another "more serious" attack on a woman in his car, police said.

The Met said it could be presumed the second incident would have been "prevented" had Uber reported the first attack.

The letter, addressed to the head of taxis and private hire at Transport for London (TFL), read: "Had Uber notified police after the first offence it would be right to assume that the second would have been prevented."

And Uber allegedly also failed to report a number of other serious crimes.

These included cases of sexual assault and an incident in which a driver produced what was thought to be pepper spray during a road-rage argument.

Scotland Yard suggested Uber was deciding which matters to pass on to police based on what was "less damaging to reputation over serious offences".

TfL said delays in reporting crimes to the police were "totally unacceptable", adding: "We have been in contact with the operator to ask them to respond to these concerns."

Uber's long-term licence comes up for renewal by TfL at the end of September.

Uber told The Sunday Times the refusal to help was due to a misunderstanding and said the pepper spray mentioned in the letter had actually been a spray to identify criminals, which was legal.