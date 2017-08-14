Man charged with murder of dog walker found dead in woods

Alexander Palmer, 23, has been charged with the murder of 83-year-old Peter Wrighton.

Peter Wrighton was killed in woodland while walking his dogs. Police handout

A man has been charged with the murder of a grandfather who was stabbed to death in woodlands while walking his dogs.

Alexander Palmer, 23, of Dereham Road, Bawdeswell, has been charged with the murder of Peter Wrighton.

The 83-year-old was found dead in woodlands near East Harling, Norfolk, on August 5 after being repeatedly stabbed in the neck and head.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Alexander Palmer, of Dereham Road, Bawdeswell, was charged today with murder following an investigation by the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team."

Palmer was remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday morning.