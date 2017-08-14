Man stabbed trying to protect murdered MP Jo Cox dies

Bernard Kenny was awarded the George Medal after trying to save the MP last year.

Bernard Kenny was stabbed trying to save Jo Cox's life. PA/SWNS

Bernard Kenny, who was stabbed trying to stop a right-wing extremist from murdering MP Jo Cox, has died.

His son Phil Kenny, 58, confirmed that his father died on Monday morning.

Former miner Mr Kenny, 79, was seriously injured as he intervened when Thomas Mair attacked Mrs Cox in his home village of Birstall, West Yorkshire, in June 2016.

He was later awarded the George Medal for his bravery.