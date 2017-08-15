Taylor Swift wins sexual assault case against ex-DJ

The former radio DJ sued her for 'loss of earnings' three years after the incident.

Taylor Swift was groped by David Mueller in 2013. PA

Taylor Swift has won a sexual assault case against a former radio DJ who she said groped her.

A jury in Denver, Colorado, sided with the pop star and ordered David Mueller to pay her a symbolic $1 (77p).

Mueller assaulted Swift, 27, by grabbing her bottom during a backstage meet-and-greet in 2013, jurors decided after a week-long trial.

The ex-DJ, aged 55, had originally tried to sue Swift for $3 million (£2.3m) because his career had been ruined by the accusations, but the judge dismissed his claim.

In a statement, Swift thanked her lawyers "for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by sexual assault" and said she was planning donations that will help other victims defend themselves in court.

"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this," she said. "My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard."