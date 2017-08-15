Ryan Reynolds 'devastated' after stuntwoman killed filming

The actor has said he is "heartbroken" after the stunt driver died filming Deadpool 2.

A police officer inspects the scene of the fatal crash. Canadian Press via AP

Ryan Reynolds has said he is "heartbroken, shocked and devastated" after a female stunt driver died during filming for Deadpool 2.

The woman, whose name has not been released, died after a motorcycle crash in Vancouver, Canada.

Reynolds, who plays the title character in the film, wrote on Twitter: "Today we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool.

"We're heartbroken, shocked, and devastated...but recognise that nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment.

"My heart pours out to them - along with each and every person she touched in this world."

The first film was released in 2016 and the follow up is due to be released in 2018.