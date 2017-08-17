  • STV
  • MySTV

Terror tip-off hotline calls surge by 600% after attacks

ITV

Reports peaked in June, when the London Bridge and Finsbury Park attacks took place.

*
PA

Calls to a dedicated terror tip-off hotline have surged by more than 600% in the past six months following an unprecedented wave of attacks in Britain, new figures show.

Reports peaked in June, when the London Bridge and Finsbury Park attacks took place, with the service receiving 5,703 calls.

This compared to 748 in January and 764 in February, and a monthly average over the year to June of around 1,800.

People can contact the hotline to pass on suspicions about possible terrorist activity.

According to statistics obtained by the Press Association, the number of calls to the hotline rose to 2,449 in March, the month of the Westminster attack, before dipping to 1,412 in April and then increasing to 4,191 in May, when the Manchester bombing occurred.

Figures disclosed by the National Police Chiefs' Council following a Freedom of Information request show the hotline received 22,729 calls in the year to the end of June 2016 - almost double the tally of 11,892 in the previous 12 months. The service took 21,596 calls from July 2016 to June 2017.

Police welcomed the rise in calls, with Detective Chief Superintendent Clarke Jarrett, of the Metropolitan Police, saying: "We need the public's assistance to help keep us all safe from terrorism so it really is encouraging that more calls are being made to the confidential hotline.

"Every report we receive about suspicious activity is potentially crucial information that could help keep communities safer."

*
PA
  • What is the hotline?

It is a service people can call to confidentially report anything suspicious that could be related to terrorist activity.

The hotline is staffed around the clock by specially-trained personnel and all information is assessed and analysed before a decision is made on what action, if any, is taken.

  • What kind of information might be reported?

Police say suspicious activity could cover anything that seems out of place or unusual

  • What is the number?

The hotline can be contacted on 0800 789 321.

  • Is it the only way to pass on information?

No, suspicious activity can also be reported online by completing a secure form at www.gov.uk/act

*
PA

Officers say information from members of the public has contributed to stopping attacks and assisted in a third of the most high-risk investigations.

Earlier this year it emerged Khuram Butt, 27, the ringleader of the London Bridge terror gang, had been reported to the hotline and investigated in 2015, but officers found no evidence of attack planning.

Security chiefs have emphasised the importance of input from communities as police and MI5 confront the unprecedented threat.

Counter-terror agencies are running 500 live investigations involving around 3,000 individuals at any time, while there are also 20,000 former "subjects of interest" who have to be kept under review.

Since the middle of 2013, authorities have thwarted 19 plots - including six since the Westminster attack.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.