Norfolk seaside resort on 'lockdown' over safety fears

Pubs and attractions in Cromer shut early last night after outbreak of disorder.

The seaside towns of Cromer and Sheringham were said to be on 'lockdown' last night after an outbreak of disorder in the town.

Pubs and business in Cromer shut at 9pm after police sent in extra patrols following reports of disturbances.

Local people said it followed the arrival of a group of travellers who've set up camp in the Runton Road car park in the town.

There were reports of youths running amok in parts of the town, and bottles being thrown from the cliffs onto the beach.

Cromer Pier closed their Theatre Bar on the advice of police, though the end of the pier show continued as usual. The bar was open as usual this morning.

The town's MP also tweeted his concern.

Morrisons closed its petrol station at the bottom of Runton Road around 8pm on Saturday "to make sure our customers are safe".

Some businesses were suggesting they might stay shut until Monday.