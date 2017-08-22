Former BHS owner to be prosecuted by Pensions Regulator

Dominic Chappell headed up Retail Acquisitions, which bought the company for £1.

Dominic Chappell, the former owner of BHS, is to be prosecuted by The Pensions Regulator for failing to provide information to an investigation into the sale of the collapsed retailer.

Mr Chappell headed up Retail Acquisitions, the company that acquired BHS for £1 from billionaire Sir Philip Green in 2015.

BHS plunged into administration last year, impacting 11,000 jobs and around 19,000 pension holders, leaving a £571 million pension deficit.

Mr Chappell has been summonsed to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 20 September to face three charges of neglecting or refusing to provide information and documents without a reasonable excuse.