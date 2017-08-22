  • STV
Ex-cricketer Geoffrey Boycott apologises over 'racism'

ITV

The pundit reportedly said he would have a better chance of being knighted if he 'blacked up'.

Geoffrey Boycott has apologised 'unreservedly' for his comments.
Geoffrey Boycott has apologised 'unreservedly' for his comments.

Cricket pundit Geoffrey Boycott is to continue at the BBC after making an alleged racist comment and apologising.

The former England and Yorkshire batsman reportedly suggested he would have a better chance of being knighted if he "blacked up", according to the Daily Mirror.

The 76-year-old has since apologised unreservedly for his "unacceptable" and "clearly wrong" comments.

Boycott will remain on Test Match Special, the BBC's flagship cricket programme, a spokesperson for the corporation said.

They added: "He has rightly apologised unreservedly for these clearly unacceptable comments.

"He will be part of the team for the West Indies Tests."

Geoffrey Boycott (right) with fellow cricketer John Hampshire (left) and manager Ray Illingsworth in 1979.
Geoffrey Boycott (right) with fellow cricketer John Hampshire (left) and manager Ray Illingsworth in 1979.

The Mirror reported that Boycott was speaking at a question and answer session during a break in play of the England v West Indies day-night Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

He was alleged to have said knighthoods were handed out like "confetti" to West Indies cricketers, including Sir Viv Richards, Sir Garfield Sobers and Sir Curtly Ambrose.

The newspaper continued that Boycott said: "Mine's been turned down twice. I'd better black me face."

Apologising "unreservedly" on Twitter, Boycott wrote that he "meant no offence" by his comments, adding that he had "loved West Indian cricket my whole life and have the utmost respect for its players".

Boycott played 108 Tests for England, scoring 8114 runs at an average of 47.72. He hit 22 Test centuries and 42 half centuries.

As a cricketer, Boycott was renowned for his defensive play, but more recently he has become known for his at times scathing punditry on television and radio.

