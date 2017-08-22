Tribute to mother-of-five who died in Grenfell Tower 

Sakina Afrasehabi, 65, 'always put other people first', her family said.

Sakina Afrasehabi: 53rd victim to be identified. Metropolitan Police/PA Wire/PA Images

A family has paid tribute to a "selfless" mother-of-five as she was identified as one of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Metropolitan Police said it has now formally identified Sakina Afrasehabi, 65, as one of the victims of the devastating blaze, which killed at least 80 people.

In a statement the family said: "Sakina was a loving mother-of-five, who is much missed by all of us.

"She was completely selfless in all she did and always put other people first."

It is suspected that ACM panels on the outside of Grenfell Tower fuelled the spread of the fatal blaze. AP

Sakina was believed to have last been seen with her younger sister Fatemeh on the 18th floor of the building.

The Met said Mrs Afrasehabi is the 53rd victim to be formally identified by police, although they have not named 27 at the request of their families.

Many of those who survived the fire are still awaiting rehousing, while cladding samples from 22 tower blocks have failed the latest safety tests instigated after the disaster, bringing the total number of failed buildings to more than 200.