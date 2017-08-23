Mother killed by teenage cyclist as she crossed road

Charlie Alliston's 'furious driving' in London led to the death of Kim Briggs.

PA

A cyclist who fatally ploughed his bike into a mother-of-two as she crossed a London street has been found guilty of "wanton and furious driving" but cleared of manslaughter.

Charlie Alliston, then 18, was travelling at 18mph on a fixed-wheel track bike with no front brakes when he crashed into 44-year-old Kim Briggs in February last year.

Kim Briggs suffered severe head injuries and died a week later in hospital.

Prosecutors took the unprecedented step of bringing a manslaughter charge due to the unusually grave circumstances of the case.

Following an Old Bailey trial, jurors took more than 12 hours to find Alliston not guilty of manslaughter.

He was however convicted of a lesser offence of causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving under the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail.