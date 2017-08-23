Britain gives Libya £9m to fight threats of terrorism

Boris Johnson announces funds for Lybia in a bid to stop an influx of illegal migrants.

The funds are intended to rebuild Libya and help stop terrorism and people trafficking. AP

Britain is giving more than £9 million to Libya in a bid to help the troubled country regain stability and head off a flow of illegal migrants across its borders.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson announced the aid package on a trip to the troubled north African country.

Libya was plunged into chaos after former dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was deposed in 2011 and remains locked in conflicts between rival militias and some terror groups including IS who control different areas.

Its unity government has also warned Europe faces a growing risk from terrorists unless it does more to help the country stem the massive tide of illegal migrants leaving from its shores towards Greece, Turkey and Italy.

The package of aid is broken down into several areas, including:

£4 million to support the removal of mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

£1 million to help rebuild critical infrastructure and restore basic public services.

£2.75 million to support women's participation in peacemaking and rebuilding Libya.

£1.29 million for food, essential hygiene items and urgent healthcare needs for displaced people.

Boris Johnson shakes hands with Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Taha Siala. AP

The package of aid was announced by Mr Johnson following talks with Prime Minister Fayyez Al-Serraj.

The UK has also offered additional support to Libyan law enforcement authorities, including the coastguard, which is already receiving Royal Navy training on dealing with migrants who attempt to cross the Mediterranean into Europe.