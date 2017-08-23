Pound slumps to an eight-year low against the euro

Uncertainty over Brexit in the UK and strong economic data from Europe both contributed.

The pound is at the lowest level against the Euro since October 2009. PA

The pound has sunk to an an eight-year low against the euro.

Uncertainty over Brexit in the UK and strong economic data from Europe both contributed to the slump in the British currency.

It was down 0.5% to 1.083 versus the euro as the London market closed - the lowest level since October 2009.

It means that one British pound is worth just €1.08.

The currency was also struggling against the US dollar, down 0.2% at 1.278 ($1.28).