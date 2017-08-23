Pound slumps to an eight-year low against the euro
Uncertainty over Brexit in the UK and strong economic data from Europe both contributed.
The pound has sunk to an an eight-year low against the euro.
Uncertainty over Brexit in the UK and strong economic data from Europe both contributed to the slump in the British currency.
It was down 0.5% to 1.083 versus the euro as the London market closed - the lowest level since October 2009.
It means that one British pound is worth just €1.08.
The currency was also struggling against the US dollar, down 0.2% at 1.278 ($1.28).