Royal Mail sorry after demanding dead man's uniform back

ITV

Garth Linham worked as a postman for 30 years before he died of a heart attack.

Garth Linham worked as a postie for 30 years.
Garth Linham worked as a postie for 30 years. Danni Haskins

The Royal Mail has apologised after demanding a Somerset postman's uniform back - the day after he died.

Garth Linham had worked as a postman for 30 years when he died of a heart attack aged 57.

Daughter Danni said she was still trying to process the loss of her "amazing" father when a postal boss turned up and demanded his uniform back.

The 24-year-old claims she was told she could be arrested for fraud if she did not return the uniform.

She says Royal Mail said they needed it back for "safety and security reasons".

Garth with his daughter Danni.
Garth with his daughter Danni. Danni Haskins

Danni, of Somerton, Somerset, said: "It hadn't even been 24 hours since I found him.

"I didn't even have time to process the loss of my amazing dad, let alone think to have his work clothes washed and ready to go."

A Royal Mail spokesperson has apologised for the distress caused to Danni by the untimely visit of her father's boss.

The spokesperson said: "Royal Mail was saddened to hear of the death of one of our employees, Mr Garth Linham.

"At the time, one of our senior managers visited Ms Haskins and offered our sincere condolences to the family.

"For safety and security reasons we have to ensure that all uniform is returned.

"Royal Mail appreciates that this message could have been delivered at a more appropriate time or in a different way.

"It was not the intention to cause Ms Haskins any distress and we wrote to her about this at the time to apologise."

More than 200 people attended Mr Linham's funeral.
More than 200 people attended Mr Linham's funeral. Danni Haskins

More than 200 people turned up to Mr Linham's funeral dressed in Hawaiian shirts and Liverpool FC jerseys.

Local team Somerton Town FC held a minute's silence.

Daughter Danni said her father was much-loved.

"He would always check in on elderly people during his rounds - all the neighbours loved him.''

