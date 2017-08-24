Dixons Carphone profits warning as share price plummets

The retailer expects up to £125m to be wiped from its annual income after Brexit vote.

Dixons Carphone have warned its expected full-year profits have been cut. PA

Share prices for Dixons Carphone plummeted on Thursday as the firm warned up to £125 million could be wiped from its yearly income thanks to the Brexit vote.

The collapse in the pound following last year's referendum has caused the price of mobile phones to soar - meaning customers are holding on to handsets for longer, bosses at the electricals giant said.

In an unscheduled trading update, the company discussed "challenging conditions" which have cut pre-tax profit predictions for the year down from between £460m and £485m to £360m to £440m.

It's also well below the £501m raked in last year.

The value of the pound spiralled against the dollar in the wake of the Brexit vote. AP

Shares plunged by more than 25 per cent as the news broke to investors.

Chief executive Sebastian James said he did not believe the market would correct itself before the end of March.

Currency fluctuations have meant that handsets have become more expensive whilst technical innovation has been more incremental. As a consequence, we have seen an increased number of people hold on to their phones for longer, and while it is too early to say whether important upcoming handset launches or the natural life cycle of phones will reverse this trend, we now believe it is prudent to plan on the basis that the overall market demand will not correct itself this year. Sebastian James, Dixons Carphone chief executive

The British pound has dropped 14 per cent against the US dollar and 17 per cent against the euro since the referendum on June 23, 2016.