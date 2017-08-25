  • STV
  • MySTV

Cuts have created 'human catastrophe' for disabled people

ITV

UN human rights committee: Cuts to social service have "totally neglected" disabled people.

UK austerity policies have created a "human catastrophe", the head of a UN committee said.
UK austerity policies have created a "human catastrophe", the head of a UN committee said. PA

Cuts to social services have "totally neglected" the needs of disabled people and created a "human catastrophe", the chairwoman of a UN human rights committee has said.

Theresia Degener, who leads the UN's Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), accused British politicians of failing vulnerable members of society.

UK officials have also faced allegations of misrepresenting the impact of policies through unanswered questions, misused statistics and statements on policies and legislation.

Ms Degener said evidence seen by the committee and a review it carried out last year made clear the impact of austerity policies in the disabled.

She said the controversial "fit to work" tests were based on a correct assumption that disabled people could find employment.

"However, evidence before us now and in our inquiry procedure as published in our 2016 report reveals that social cut policies have led to a human catastrophe in your country, totally neglecting the vulnerable situation people with disabilities find themselves in."

A protest on disability rights and care at the Houses of Parliament.
A protest on disability rights and care at the Houses of Parliament. PA

The CRPD previously said welfare reforms have led to "grave and systematic violations" of disabled people's rights, findings the Government said it strongly disagreed with.

The committee is now conducting a much wider investigation to assess the UK's progress in implementing the UN Convention on the Rights of Disabled People, as part of a periodic review all nations signed up to the convention must go through.

Officials have faced two days of grilling from the UN panel in Geneva, which has criticised the UK's approach.

Major groups including Disability Rights UK and the Equality and Human Rights Commission also warned that disabled people's rights under the convention are at risk of being breached.

Stig Langvad, the committee rapporteur for the UK, said he was "deeply concerned" about the Government's failure to act on CRPD's previous report.

He added: "I could provide a long list of examples where the state party does not live up to the convention."

The UK denies the accusations and says it is a world leader in disability rights.
The UK denies the accusations and says it is a world leader in disability rights. AP

Concerns were also raised about a disconnect between the Government's answers and evidence, compared with the actual experiences of disabled people.

Karen Jochelson, head of the office for disability issues at the Department for Work and Pensions, led the British delegation.

She said in her closing remarks that it was right the UK was scrutinised carefully and it was determined to remain a global leader in disability issues.

The Government says, as a share of GDP, the UK's public spending on disability and in capacity is higher than all other G7 countries other than Germany, while its focus has been on helping disabled people achieve their potential in the job market and wider society.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.