  • STV
  • MySTV

Police criticised over handling of child abuse case

ITV

Paedophile Ian Watkins could have been caught and brought him to justice years earlier.

Watkins was jailed for 35 years in December 2013 after admitting a string of child sex offences.
Watkins was jailed for 35 years in December 2013 after admitting a string of child sex offences. South Wales Police/PA

Police could have caught paedophile Ian Watkins and brought him to justice years earlier if they had adequately acted upon reports, an investigation has found.

The investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission found South Wales Police did not adequately action eight reports and three intelligence logs from six individuals concerning the activities of the former Lostprophets frontman between 2008 and 2012.

Watkins was jailed for 35 years in December 2013 after admitting a string of child sex offences.

IPCC commissioner for Wales, Jan Williams, said that the investigation raised "disturbing concerns" about the way the reports, which she said were subject to conscious or unconscious bias, had been handled.

The investigation was first launched in 2013 but there were reports made against Watkins as early as 2008.

Watkins' ex-girlfriend Joanne Mjadzelics first reported Watkins to the authorities in December 2008 and was video interviewed in March 2009 when she told officers she had a message on her mobile phone from Watkins about his wish to sexually abuse children.

Watkins' ex-girlfriend Joanne Mjadzelics first reported Watkins in 2008.
Watkins' ex-girlfriend Joanne Mjadzelics first reported Watkins in 2008. PA

The report says the phone was not examined "on the basis that her report was malicious".

The IPCC also found that several other people also reported information about Watkins' behaviour.

South Wales Police Assistant Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan said it highlighted a number of failings "which the force entirely accepts and regrets".

"South Wales Police failed to listen and properly investigate information about Watkins' offending behaviour, for this we are truly sorry," he said.

In May a detective sergeant was cleared of misconduct over the handling of the case and no further action was taken against two detective constables.

An NSPCC Cymru Wales spokesman said the report's damning conclusions should be a "wake-up call" for all those involved.

"That a simple unchecked mobile phone could have helped to prevent further abuse by Watkins is unthinkable, and is just one cause for significant concern among this catalogue of basic failures," he said.

"While Watkins is now thankfully behind bars where he belongs, and improvements have already been made by South Wales Police, it's clear that very serious mistakes were made in handling multiple early allegations and this report's recommendations must be adopted swiftly."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.