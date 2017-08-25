  • STV
Two teenagers jailed for killing father-of-three 

Vilson MKeani Hobbs, 18, and a boy of 16 threw explosives into his car as he slept.

Keani Hobbs, 18, and her co-defendant carried out the attack 'for fun'.
Keani Hobbs, 18, and her co-defendant carried out the attack 'for fun'.

Two teenagers have been jailed for killing a "superhero daddy" by throwing a flare into his car "for fun".

Father-of-three Vilson Meshi, 31, died from inhaling fumes after the explosive was thrown into the back of his Audi while he slept in the back seat.

Keani Hobbs, 18, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of manslaughter over the attack in Basildon, Essex, in February 2016.

Both were also found guilty of theft of marine distress flares from a docked boat at an earlier trial.

Judge Patricia Lynch said the teenagers had pre-planned the "reckless and stupid" attack as she sentenced them at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

The whole reckless enterprise was on the basis that it would be fun to throw a lighted flare into a vehicle where a man was asleep in the back.
Judge Patricia Lynch
Father-of-three Vilson Meshi was killed in the attack as he slept in his car.
Father-of-three Vilson Meshi was killed in the attack as he slept in his car.

The judge said both defendants were "both equally culpable in this case".

She said the 16-year-old took Hobbs to the car "knowing what was going to be done", and that Hobbs's part was "igniting the flare and throwing it into the car".

"Neither of you realised the man was going to die, but you must have realised it would have caused harm," she said.

"Your actions were reckless, they were stupid and they were dangerous."

She jailed Hobbs, of Pitsea, Essex, for nine years and the younger co-defendant, from Camberwell, south London, for six years.

As the 16-year-old's lesser sentence was read out, Hobbs' relatives shouted at the judge "Disgusting" and "F****** soft spot corrupt bitch as far as I'm concerned".

Hobbs, who wore a parka jacket with a large fluffy hood, sobbed as she was led to the cells and shouted "I love you" to family in the public gallery.

The aftermath of the attack on Mr Meshi.
The aftermath of the attack on Mr Meshi.

Mr Meshi had been sleeping in the car outside outside his former partner's house, where he was due to visit their two children the next morning.

His ex, Michelle Mehtab, said in a victim personal statement that he was a "doting father" and regularly travelled to see his children.

"Nothing or no-one can replace their superhero daddy in their eyes," she said.

Mr Meshi's parents, Islam and Drita Meshi, said their son was "cruelly, unnecessarily and mindlessly killed".

In a statement read outside court by family liaison officer Steve Judd, Mr Meshi's parents said "whilst nothing will bring Vilson back, we feel justice has been done".

