Police officers injured in attack at Buckingham Palace

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attacking police officers on duty outside Buckingham Palace.

ITV

The two officers suffered minor injuries in the incident, but the Metropolitan Police said nobody else had been hurt.

The man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and an assault on police.

It came amid reports on social media that a "man with a sword" had targeted police at the palace.

The man, who had a knife, was stopped on Friday evening shortly after 8.30pm by officers on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

Two male police officers suffered minor injuries to their arms, a force spokesman said. The ambulance service was called and the officers were treated at the scene, but were not taken to hospital.

Officers remained on the scene late on Friday evening as investigations were carried out.