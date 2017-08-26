Several dead in M1 crash involving minibus and lorries

Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash near Newport Pagnell.

Several people have died and four people taken to hospital after a crash on the M1 on Saturday.

The collision involved two lorries and a minibus, which were travelling in the same direction, Thames Valley Police said.

It is believed the minibus had travelled from the Nottingham area.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene.

Chief Inspector Henry Parsons said: "We would ask all motorists to please avoid the area, use alternative routes and await further updates before attempting to travel on this route.

"We appreciate motorists' patience while we deal with this serious incident."

The southbound carriageway between J15 and J14 is currently closed.