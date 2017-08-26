Seal pup found with discarded frisbee embedded in neck

Grey seal saved by Scarborough-based Sea Life after he was found at Ravenscar with toy embedded.

RSPCA

A grey seal has been saved by the Scarborough-based Sea Life, after he was found at Ravenscar with a frisbee-style toy embedded in his neck.

When the RSPCA received a report that a seal pup had been spotted with something caught around its neck, an officer from the animal charity sped to the scene at Ravenscar beach in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

They discovered the seal with infected wounds where the toy had become stuck around its neck.

RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Leanne Honess-Heather said: "We had been told that it was a small seal pup with green plastic caught round its neck, so just two of us attended the scene initially."

"The plastic ring had given the seal a nasty neck wound, which was cleaned then treated. We judged that the injury would now heal by itself, so we released the seal, which made a quick dash for the sea."

I would like to thank the Sea Life guys who assisted me in their own time and did an amazing job. RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Leanne Honess-Heather

The RSPCA is called to deal with many marine animals injured by litter around Britain's coasts.

To help reduce the problem, the animal charity held a marine clean up weekend in the Scarborough area in July 2017.

Staff were shocked by how much dangerous debris they collected in just two days from such a short stretch of Scarborough's coastline.

Their haul included plastic bags, bottles, broken fishing nets and rope, as well as large amounts of discarded netting which the RSPCA commonly finds seals trapped in.

This eventually cuts into the seal's blubber and can cause significant injury and fatal infections.

Staff were shocked by how much dangerous debris they collected in just two days from such a short stretch of Scarborough’s coastline. RSPCA

The clean-up team also picked up a lot of discarded fishing line. Seabirds often become entangled in this then die either from being unable to feed properly or by using it as nesting material which they and their offspring then become entangled in.

RSPCA officer Leanne Honess-Heather added: "We frequently see wildlife with the most appalling injuries caused by carelessly discarded litter".

By removing this marine debris as well as encouraging others to dispose of their litter appropriately, we hope we can make a really positive impact on the welfare of wildlife around our shores. RSPCA officer Leanne Honess-Heather