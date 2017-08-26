Two men killed in light aircraft crash in Dorset

Pilot, aged 67, and his passenger, aged 64, both died in the incident.

The plane was a Tiger Moth. PA

Two men have died following a light aircraft crash in Dorset, police have confirmed.

The pilot, aged 67, and his passenger, aged 64, both died in the incident.

Police were alerted when a Tiger Moth plane was spotted near Compton Abbas Airfield, just before 9.30am on Saturday.

Witnesses saw smoke emanating from the crash site near Shaftesbury, which forced the police to close surrounding roads for a period.

Chief Inspector Richard Bell, of Dorset Police, said: "Sadly, two men have died in the crash, the passenger, 67 years old and from Shaftesbury, and the pilot, 64 years old and from Blandford.

"Our thoughts are very much with their families at this very difficult time.

"For a brief period due to the smoke we had to put road closures in place and would like to thank any affected motorists for their patience."

Investigators from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) were sent to the site of the incident, the Department for Transport said.