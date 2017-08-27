Nearly four drivers a day convicted for drug driving

Hundreds of people are being caught drug driving each year after a change in the law.

An average of four people a day are convicted for drug driving offences. PA

Hundreds of people are being convicted annually for driving while under the influence of drugs after a change in the law, according to new research.

The Department for Transport found that an average of four people per day were convicted of drug offences in 2015.

A total of 1,442 got criminal records for offences including being in charge of or attempting to drive a vehicle or causing death by driving while above the legal limit for a range of illegal and medicinal drugs.

Those convicted can lose their licence for at least a year, be fined up to £5,000 or be jailed.

The conviction rate for drug-driving offences stands at 98% - and two-thirds of those who committed such offences had a previous criminal record.

The law was changed in 2015 to help police catch drug drivers. PA

It comes after the previous Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition allowed police to test drivers for substances from cannabis to LSD without having to gather evidence that the person behind the wheel was impaired.

The law also covers a number of legally-available drugs which are often abused, such as morphine, temazepam and amphetamines prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

National Police Chiefs' Council spokesman Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said the legislation had made it "much easier" for police to identify those driving under the influence of drugs.

"This change in law has enabled us to prosecute thousands more dangerous drivers who may have previously escaped detection yet still presented a very serious threat to other road users," he said.

The tests can detect a range of legal and illegal substances. PA

Transport minister Paul Maynard said the changes had made roads safer and prevented crimes.

"With higher prosecutions and convictions, we are delivering on our clear message that if you take drugs and drive, you will face the consequences," he said.