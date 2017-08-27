Floyd Mayweather Jr beats Conor McGregor in Las Vegas

Floyd Mayweather Jr stopped the Irishman in the 10th round in Las Vegas.

Floyd Mayweather Jr lands a hit on Conor McGregor during the match. PA

Floyd Mayweather Jr has beaten Conor McGregor after in their so-called "superfight" in Las Vegas.

The former five-weight world champion stopped the Irishman in the 10th round, bringing his career record to 50 fights unbeaten.

The unconventional fight which saw the American take on the mixed martial arts champion in the ring, was of one of the richest fights in boxing history.

Mayweather Jr came out of retirement for the match-up which is believed to have netted him over £200m.

It was McGregor's professional boxing debut and he had hoped to cause a major upset in the fight which had divided opinion among boxing purists.

Mayweather celebrates after winning the fight PA

McGregor began with confidence but as Mayweather's class and boxing experience came to the fore as the fight progressed.

The referee stopped the fight in the 10th after the 29-year-old from Dublin took a flurry of shots from the veteran boxer.

McGregor was making his professional boxing debut. PA

The 40-year-old has now surpassed boxing legend Rocky Marciano's unbeaten record of 49-0.

After the fight Mayweather acknowledged that McGregor was better than he had expected.

"He is a lot better than I thought he was, he used different angles and was a tough competitor but I was the better man tonight.

"Our game-plan was to take our time, let him shoot all his heavy shots early on and then take him down at the end, down the stretch."

The two fighters were all smiles after the fight has ended. PA

Meanwhile, McGregor accused the referee of calling time on the fight too early.

"I thought it was close, I thought the stoppage was a bit early, there wasa lot on the line and I thought he should have let me carry on.

"I was just a little fatigued. He is composed and you have got to give it to him."

Britain's former heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis tweeted that McGregor has "nothing to be ashamed of".

Manny Pacquiao, who lost to Mayweather in 2015, tweeted: