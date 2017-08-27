Two men charged over M1 minibus crash which killed eight

Pair charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash near Newport Pagnell.

The crash took place on the early hours of the Saturday. PA

Two men have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the M1 near Newport Pagnell. Thames Valley Police has said.

Eight people, six men and two women, were killed in the incident involving two lorries and a minibus on the southbound carriage at around 3.15am on Saturday.

A five-year-old girl is among three others fighting for life in hospital after the crash. A fourth person suffered less severe injuries.

All eight of those killed were inside the minibus, which is believed to have travelled from the Nottingham area.

Some of those on board the minibus were reportedly visiting the UK from India.

All eight victims of the crash were travelling in the minibus. PA

Ryszard Masierak, 31, from Worcestershire, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He also faces eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

He was remanded in custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Two lorries were involved in the collision. PA

David Wagstaff, aged 53, from Stoke-on-Trent, was charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on 11 September.