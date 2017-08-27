Man arrested on suspicion of murdering a toddler

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a young boy in Manchester.

The house in Wythenshaw, Manchester, where the body of a toddler was discovered ITV Granada Reports

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a toddler in Manchester.

Police discovered the body of the young boy early on Sunday at a property after they were called to a report of a domestic incident in Wythenshawe, Manchester.

Officers also learned that a man and a woman had left the address in Beaford Road to go to hospital.

The woman is being treated for serious injuries in hospital while the man is being questioned in custody.

The victim has not yet been formally identified and a post-mortem examination will take place later.

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Ann O'Connor has tweeted a picture of the house where the toddler's body was found.

It has emerged police went to the same address on Friday to attend a domestic incident.

I know the community will be horrified and saddened to hear this tragic news this morning, and our thoughts at this time are with the family, friends and all others within the local community who may be affected by this incident. I want to offer my assurances that we have launched a full murder investigation and have a team of detectives working to establish exactly what led to this young boy's death. Although we have made an arrest, the investigation is at the early stages and I would urge people not to speculate on this deeply-distressing incident. There will be a scene at the property whilst officers investigate and you will see more police in the area in the coming days. If you have any information to pass on, or you have concerns, please get in touch with one of our officers. Superintendent Denise Worth, of Greater Manchester Police

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 2239, 101 quoting incident number 14 of 27 August 2017, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.