Police investigate 'haze' after 50 fall ill in Sussex

People first reported problems at Birling Gap. PA

People near the East Sussex coast have been told to keep away from beaches and to close all doors and windows after up to 50 people complained of irritation to their eyes and throats due to a 'haze'.

East Sussex Fire and Rescure Service described the matter as being a "chemical incident".

Emergency services say they are treating people near Birling Gap after receiving the first report of the issue at 5pm on Sunday.

Sussex Police are investigating the matter but do not yet know what the source of the problem is.

