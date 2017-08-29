Boy, four, dies after being found in swimming pool

The child was attending a weekend organised by Narcotics Anonymous in Devon.

A four-year-old boy has died in hospital after being found in a swimming pool at Knapp House Activity Centre in Bideford on Monday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The boy, who had been reported missing, was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to save him.

The child was attending a weekend organised by Narcotics Anonymous for its members and their families.

In a statement, Devon Narcotics Anonymous Campout Committee, who arranged the weekend, said something had "gone horrifically wrong" which resulted in the boy drowning at the site.

'For the sixth year running, we have organised a week-long summer holiday campout for members of Narcotics Anonymous and their families at Knapp House in Northam, near Bideford, and for the sixth year in a row, we have all enjoyed a wonderful week of sharing lives of complete freedom from drug and alcohol use. Our members have enjoyed the wonderful setting, visits to local beaches, and as has been true throughout out our relationship with Knapp House, great service from them. One of the activities we organise with Knapp House is the supervised use of their swimming pool with their trained lifeguards. Very tragically today something has gone horrifically wrong and a young child of one of our members drowned in the pool.' – Devon Narcotics Anonymous Campout Committee

Police were alerted to the boy being missing on Monday at 2.55pm.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Following an extensive search assisted by the police helicopter, the child was located in a swimming pool at the site and taken to North Devon District Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

"The boy's next of kin have been informed and enquiries continue. "Officers are investigating the circumstances and the death is currently being treated as unexplained."

