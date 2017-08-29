  • STV
  • MySTV

Boy, four, dies after being found in swimming pool

ITV

The child was attending a weekend organised by Narcotics Anonymous in Devon.

The child drowned at Knapp House.
The child drowned at Knapp House. Credit: Google

A four-year-old boy has died in hospital after being found in a swimming pool at Knapp House Activity Centre in Bideford on Monday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The boy, who had been reported missing, was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to save him.

The child was attending a weekend organised by Narcotics Anonymous for its members and their families.

In a statement, Devon Narcotics Anonymous Campout Committee, who arranged the weekend, said something had "gone horrifically wrong" which resulted in the boy drowning at the site.

'For the sixth year running, we have organised a week-long summer holiday campout for members of Narcotics Anonymous and their families at Knapp House in Northam, near Bideford, and for the sixth year in a row, we have all enjoyed a wonderful week of sharing lives of complete freedom from drug and alcohol use. Our members have enjoyed the wonderful setting, visits to local beaches, and as has been true throughout out our relationship with Knapp House, great service from them. One of the activities we organise with Knapp House is the supervised use of their swimming pool with their trained lifeguards. Very tragically today something has gone horrifically wrong and a young child of one of our members drowned in the pool.'
– Devon Narcotics Anonymous Campout Committee

Police were alerted to the boy being missing on Monday at 2.55pm.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Following an extensive search assisted by the police helicopter, the child was located in a swimming pool at the site and taken to North Devon District Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

"The boy's next of kin have been informed and enquiries continue. "Officers are investigating the circumstances and the death is currently being treated as unexplained."

Knapp House Activity Centre describes itself as "a family run business. It was established in 1982 and has been owned and managed by the Clements family since 1979. The house is surrounded by 60 acres of farm land, which encompasses gardens, woodlands and fields. It is situated between the villages of Appledore and Northam, near Bideford in North Devon."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.