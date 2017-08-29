Toddler murdered in Manchester had multiple stab wounds

The 23-month-old boy was found by police at an empty house in Wythenshawe.

The boy's body was discovered in Wythenshawe, Manchester on Sunday. Ann O'Connor / ITV Granada

A toddler who was found dead at a home in Greater Manchester had been stabbed multiple times, police investigating his murder said.

The 23-month-old boy was found by officers at an empty house on Beaford Road, Wythenshawe shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Police called to a domestic incident found the boy's body and discovered that a man and a woman had left the house to go to hospital.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital for treatment.

A 31-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the murder has been released without charge.

Detectives have identified the boy but said the victim's family do not want him to be named.

Officers visited house before boy's death

Since the boy's death was revealed on Sunday morning, it later emerged officers had been called to the semi-detached house just days earlier, responding to a similar domestic incident.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Commission, due to officers' earlier involvement at the house on Friday.

Detective Inspector Carl Jones of GMP said: "This is a truly distressing investigation and we are doing everything we can to find out exactly what has happened.

"The family wish for their privacy to be respected at this time and I'd ask that people do not speculate around the boy's identity to allow them to grieve and come to terms with this tragedy.

"We have one person under arrest but need those who have not yet passed on information to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9283, 101 quoting incident number 14 of August 27 2017, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.