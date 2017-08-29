Van driver tied up and robbed by bogus police officers

Two men in unmarked car with blue lights and siren stopped motorist in Kent.

The robbery happened on the A21 near Tonbridge. Google street view

A van driver was tied up and robbed after stopping for what he thought were police officers pulling him over in an unmarked car with blue lights and a siren activated.

Kent Police said the victim was bundled into the back of the van by two men in a black Audi A3 before they made off with a large amount of cash.

Officers were alerted when the victim managed to free himself and flag down a passing lorry.

It happened on the A21 at about 7am on Bank Holiday Monday between the junction for the M25 and Morley's roundabout near Tonbridge.

The Audi was later set on fire in the car park of a recreation ground near the A25 at Brasted.

One of the suspects is described as white, in his early 30s, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build with dark hair and wearing sunglasses.

The other is described as white, 30 to 40 years old, 5ft 5in tall, of average build, with dark hair, a brown beard and wearing a black cap. Both were wearing black, long-sleeved tops and trousers, dark scarves, grey gloves and black shoes.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that may help is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting reference YY/24583/17.