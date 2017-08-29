Euston station evacuated over ongoing 'security alert'

Network Rail confirmed there had been a security alert and the station was evacuated.

People are evacuated from the station. ITV News

London Euston station has been evacuated due to an ongoing "security alert".

Police were at the scene shortly before 8pm as people were asked to leave the area.

Witnesses wrote on social media that people had been "running in panic" and "screaming" as the evacuation took place.

Network Rail confirmed there had been a security alert and that the station had been evacuated.

More to follow